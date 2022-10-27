Being poor, falling on hard times, and being out on the street are not crimes. They are, unfortunately, realities for millions of Americans and countless people in our own community. The scary fact is that most of us in the U.S. are really just a sudden illness or a couple of missed paychecks away from being homeless and in need of help.
It is no secret that this sad reality is a growing problem in Jonesboro that is long overdue for the attention it needs and the growing concern about the problem has often shown the best of people here in Jonesboro. That's what made reading the comments by a local Justice of the Peace in his recent interview with the Sun so horrifying and upsetting. Not only did his scapegoating and equating of homeless people with criminals reflect poorly on our community, but it was just downright cruel and wrong.
