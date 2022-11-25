At the most recent library board meeting, board member Mark Nichols claimed that the election was a “survey” on what the majority of people in Craighead County think when it comes to the library - untrue given we had only ~20% turnout.
It is unsurprising he would say that as someone who went behind the library board’s back and filmed a documentary about how he and his wife are targeting books with LGBTQIA+ viewpoints to “protect the children” as a board member. This documentary even features a minor without parental consent! The board established a media policy in February 2022 yet the documentary was released this summer and he has faced no consequences for violating policy after policy.
