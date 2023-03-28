In light of recent evidence of the Biden family’s financial dealings with Communist China, one must ask, how can even the most staunch Democrat continue to blindly support this scandalous Democrat Administration? In the past, they would simply repeat scripted liberal talking points to explain even the most ridiculous actions taken by this, and previous Democrat Administration’s, but constantly defending Biden surely must be taking a toll.
However, it now appears that with the discovery of thousands, and even millions of dollars paid by various Chinese interests to several members of the Biden family, even the most hardcore Democrat supporter should question the continued propping up of this senile Presidential pretender. It has long been suspected that Hunter Biden was on the take from communist Chinese and Russian interest’s, but now it appears that other members of the Biden family have also been recipients of these “thank you” expressions, in return for favors by then Vice President, and now President Joe Biden.
