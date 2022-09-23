President Joe Biden recently announced, with great fanfare, his Cancer Moonshot initiative. Biden used soaring and promising rhetoric about, at last, finding a cure for one of the world’s leading killers.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Sept. 12, the president declared: “Beating cancer is something we can do together, and that’s why I’m here today.” For perhaps the first time in his presidency, Biden seemed to cross the aisle and reach out for Republican support by saying: “Cancer doesn’t discriminate red and blue; it doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economist with FreedomWorks. His latest book is "Govzilla: How the Relentless Growth of Government is Devouring our Economy."