I am begging conservatives to stop confusing Biden with “far left” politics. Diane Parnell’s March 19 letter “If Trump was still president” was a masterful parody of right-wing illogic. It was a little too dense with the “alternative facts” schtick for Poe’s Law, but the ease with which she wove her tapestry of misinformation was beautiful and imitable. Kudos, Diane.
There’s truth, however, in satire as polished as Mrs. Parnell’s. Among all of her stabs at right-wing brainwashing, one stands out as too embarrassingly true to be appropriate for parody. This myth of Biden as a leftist dream-come-true is bewildering. Even granting the necessary and generous gullibility of the right-wing mindset, this Marx-via-Biden fantasy seems just too ridiculous to believe, right?
We all wish Biden really was the socialist boogeyman that conservative propagandists use to keep their constituents frightened and malleable. He’s very obviously not though. Yes, his campaign feigned a bunch of leftist policies to earn a couple begrudging votes. Predictably though, he’s already shirked, dodged or betrayed all of his most progressive promises. And yet, despite both evidence and action, right-wingers and centrists alike are playing along with his “radical” facade.
Conservatives: I promise you do not need to be as scared of spooky ol’ Joe “nothing will fundamentally change” Biden as you’ve been told to be. Your opposition’s extremely low bar of blue-no-matter-who candidates is working out to your advantage! If you leaned just a little into their Diet-republican™ trajectory, you could reap the best of both worlds. Centrists want almost exactly the same “return to normal” policies that you do, and they’re willing to ignore a lot of social injustices just to get back to brunch. And with minimal compromise you could easily continue being passively callous while also dodging the GOP’s Overton window slide toward bald authoritarianism.
You and the neolibs are cheering for two mascots of the same team, and I’m sure the team owners/oligarchs really appreciate that. Do me and Diane a favor though, and stop blaming leftists for Biden. I guarantee we don’t want him around any more than you do.
John Abernathy
Jonesboro
