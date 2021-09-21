President Joe Biden’s $4.5 trillion Build Back Better plan is his attempt to restructure the economy. What Biden is trying to accomplish is reminiscent of what FDR did during his first two terms in office.
FDR’s list of accomplishment is stunning: He created the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; regulated banking through the Glass-Steagall Act; expanded the regulatory powers of the Federal Trade Commission thereby saving millions of home owners. But his two greatest accomplishments were the National Labor Relations Act, which allowed workers to unionize, and the Social Security Act.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan emulates FDR’s, and while different in its specifics, it is as relevant today as FDR’s was during the Great Depression. The first part of the Biden plan (traditional infrastructures) has already cleared the Senate and awaits House passage, with the second part, his $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill working its way through the budget reconciliation process.
Conservatives have vowed to kill it calling it socialism while moderate Democrats are concerned with its price tag and the effect it will have on the national debt. A closer look at the Biden plan reveals that it is neither socialism, nor unaffordable, but a five-part plan that covers health care, education, family welfare, climate change and infrastructure.
Biden’s plan for health care focuses on an expansion of services by reducing the age for eligibility for Medicare, by adding coverage for eye and dental care, and provisions to hold done cost, such as allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and increasing the subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.
The education section of his proposal includes provisions to make community colleges and pre-K education free, an increase in Pell Grants and a provision calling for the government to pick up 75 percent of the last two years of college.
In terms of family welfare and climate change, Biden wants to make the Child Tax Credit permanent, to subsidize day and elder care and to provide for paid family and medical leave. He also wants increase capital investments so that we can experience a reduction in carbon emissions of 50 percent, and for the U.S. to have 80 percent of its power emissions free by 2030.
The final major proposal in the reconciliation bill involves additional infrastructure spending in housing, sewer upgrades, the elimination of lead pipes, universal broadband and a separate emphasis on Native American infrastructure needs.
What critics are calling socialism is, in reality, just an expansion of the public sector. A long over due expansion in a nation that provides substantially less for its citizens than all other developed nations.
As for the cost, the price tag is estimated to by $3.5 trillion over a 10-year period. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are concerned about the price tag. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that increasing funding for the IRS will add $200 billion to the Treasury coffers, raising the corporate tax rate back to 28 percent will add and additional $740 billion, and increases in the marginal tax rate on individuals making more than $400,000 per year will add an additional $1,500 billion to the Treasury’s coffers leaving $1,060 billion to be debt financed, or $106 billion yearly, making it quite affordable.
Biden’s current plan is to have the entire reconciliation bill paid for with tax increases on corporations and wealthy families. This isn’t necessary and in reality is bad economics. Any element of the bill that is infrastructure in nature, meaning that they directly contribute to increases in the nation’s productivity, should be debt financed since part of the benefits of increased productivity will accrue to future generation.
The knock on Biden’s tax plan is that the corporate tax hike will make U.S. firms uncompetitive and the hike in the marginal tax bracket for personal income exceeding $400,000 would discourage economic incentives. Both claims do not stand up to economic scrutiny. Taxes could make firms uncompetitive if the tax hike forced firms to raise prices. This is an empirical question, but it seems unlikely given the size of corporate profits and offshore retained earnings.
As for the incentive argument, the increase in taxes does not kick in until someone earns more than $400,000. Biden’s hike from 37 percent to 39.6 percent will cost wealthy families an extra 2.6 cents for every dollar earned in excess of $400,000, hardly the disincentive critics claim it will be.
What Biden’s Build Back Better plan will do is remake American society in a way that reduces the economic and social stress that comes from perpetually living on the financial edge. His restructuring guarantees families a more robust social safety net, which in turn, will visibly reduce the economic risks associated with living in an integrated and highly advanced economy.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., an emeritus professor of economics at Arkansas State University, can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
