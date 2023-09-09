The 2024 Joe Biden presidential campaign, which has thus far been essentially nonexistent, is now out with a crisp 30-second TV ad titled, “Got to Work.” The ad, which targets local Michigan broadcasts and other national battleground states during this week’s NFL season opener, touts the 46th president’s first-term track record on such economic issues as “fixing supply chains” and “mak(ing) us more energy-independent.” The fact that this is the subject of Biden’s first major post-Labor Day advertising barrage confirms what was already fairly obvious: The president and his team intend to make so-called Bidenomics the focal point of their reelection campaign messaging.

There is just one glaring problem: It is all a lie. Biden can try to gaslight the American people and retcon the past few years to his heart’s content, but the evidence is simply overwhelming. The ruse will not work.

Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.