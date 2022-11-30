We now know at least one of the priorities of the Biden administration during the remaining weeks Democrats control the House of Representatives.

The president says he would try to “get rid of assault weapons.” Speaking to reporters at his Nantucket, Massachusetts, holiday house, Biden said: “The idea that we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick. It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

(c) 2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.