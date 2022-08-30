‘No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.” That’s what it says right there in the Constitution. And yet, without any legislation, President Joe Biden now promises to “cancel” up to $10,000 in student loans per borrower ($20,000 for those who received Pell Grant), limited to those with annual incomes of less than $125,000.
Let’s start by pointing out that Biden isn’t “canceling” or “forgiving” any student loans.
It should also be stressed that capping those making under $125,000 means absolutely nothing because most borrowers are at the beginning of their careers and have yet to enjoy the durable benefits of a college degree.
Now, of course, even if the student loan “forgiveness” was a boon for the poor, it would still be fundamentally unjust.
There already exists a slate of programs that help the poor pay for college – and most schools charge families in the lower economic quintiles less. A Brookings study found that 60 percent of all outstanding school loans debt was taken by families making over $74,000 – with those borrowers making 75 percent of all payments.
By the way, though there is clearly a problem with spiking higher education costs, it’s a myth that most students who graduate with bachelor’s degrees face debilitating debt. According to Brookings, around 30 percent of undergrads graduate with zero debt, and 25 percent with less than $20,000. Only 6 percent of graduates owe more than $100,000.
The government’s guaranteeing of student loans was one of the most corrosive policy ideas in recent history. It has incentivized schools to charge outrageous tuitions, encouraged students to rack up massive debt getting often useless degrees and allowed banks to hand out giant loans without concern. Loan “forgiveness,” which is sure to become an expectation moving forward, only exacerbates all these problems.
Now his administration is rationalizing this power grab on the feeble idea that we are in a national emergency over COVID. Part of me suspects that the administration understands that the president can’t “forgive” debt, and that the effort will be stymied by any Supreme Court that adheres to the Constitution. Democrats likely see the issue as a cudgel they can use to further delegitimize the Supreme Court and hit Republicans as opposing aid of the “middle class.”
David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books -- the most recent, "Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent."
