At the controversial Jonesboro Library Board meeting in August over LGBTQ+ materials, said board allowed public comment. However, it was made clear that there was a policy for public comment available on the library website.
That policy says, "Community members who wish to address the board should submit an agenda item request in writing to the library director at least 10 business days before the board meets."
Afterwards, the queer community and allies found the policy on the website. We ensured our requests were in by deadline. It wasn't difficult. The policies are easily found under the "About Us" page. The link clearly states "Library Board Meetings Policy."
At the Sept. 13 meeting, board member Mark Nichols put a motion on the floor to allow people who hadn't followed the policy to speak, citing confusing procedures. Those procedures were: look at the website, read the policy, open a calendar, count and send an email. This is not a heavy lift for the skilled activists who wanted to speak — I see them at many public meetings.
After the motion failed, this group left, trailing profanity, bigoted comments and claims of unfairness as they went.
A certain subset of our community loves to use policy and procedure to foment confusion, create a culture of fear for the marginalized and manufacture drama, but expect themselves to be exempted from those same policies and procedures by their allies in power.
I'm very glad the majority on the library board stood firm and enforced their stated policy.
Renay Williams
Jonesboro
