Jonesboro City Council member Bobby Long’s efforts to establish Jonesboro as a “Pro-Life” city where neither government nor private businesses can mandate vaccines or wearing masks imploded Tuesday when no one on the city’s public services committee would second his motions.
It came as no surprise.
The city council, a nonpartisan governing body, has no business getting involved in thorny partisan political issues it has no control over or the ability to enforce.
It was simply a way for Long to rile up his tea party base for the next time he decides to run for higher office in a partisan election, like the state r epresentative seat he lost the last election.
Besides, does it take an act of the city council for anyone to believe that Jonesboro is a pro-life city? There’s a church on practically every corner.
Don’t the low percentages of those vaccinated and the hoards of residents running around maskless in large groups not tell us where we stand in Jonesboro? How about the number of COVID hospitalizations and deaths?
All are clear indicators of where most of the residents of Jonesboro stand.
Maybe the city council needs to adopt a “Pro-Farming” resolution?
It’s silly really and not the business of city government – even if the right-wing oddballs in Little Rock say it’s OK.
It’s simply a way to get people stirred up and arguing with one another, taking sides and creating more division. That was Long’s true intention. He’s repeating the game plan of a lot of right-wing politicians looking to keep their minions stirred up, angry and ready for a fight.
If Long wants to promote his partisan political beliefs, he needs to do so in a partisan political setting, like the state Legislature or U.S. Congress.
Better luck next time.
These fake resolutions have no business being promoted and argued on the city council level, where partisan politics was intentionally avoided for just such reasons.
We’re grateful that other members of the committee – Chairman Chris Gibson and council members Brian Emison, Joe Hafner and Ann Williams – were wise enough not to let Long and members of the public in attendance engage in what would have been a bitter and pointless debate.
The only results would have been hurt feelings and anger.
What’s so ironic is that both pro-choice and anti-vaxxers use the same motto: My body, my choice, while pro-life and pro-vaxxers argue just the opposite.
You can’t have it both ways.
Long and the rest of the city council need to focus on making Jonesboro a better city for its residents. Anything else is just a bunch of hot air.
Speaking of COVID, why are so many Northeast Arkansans still unvaccinated? Yes, we’ve climbed above the 40 percent mark – whoopee! – but that’s pitiful when you consider everyone knows our hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed with its results.
It’s probably the same reason why lots of NEA roadways look like entrances to a landfill, with trash strewn everywhere and junk dumped with no regard for others.
Yeah, I think that pretty much sums it up.
It was good to see our two District Court judges cracking down on defendants not placing 10 percent down on their bail bonds to bonding companies to get out of jail.
Judges Tommy Fowler and David Boling must have been scratching their heads when they started noticing that suspects with high bonds were bonding out of jail like they were bankers.
They were basically using get-out-of-jail-free cards because some bonding companies weren’t making them pony up 10 percent of the collateral to meet the bond.
It seems that some new bond companies were undercutting the system to establish themselves as the go-to firms for suspects to get out of jail fast and free.
My question: How many of these folks won’t show up for their hearings if they have no skin in the game?
The bond companies that had been undercutting the system may find themselves chasing down a lot of missing suspects.
I’d call it karma.
If anyone was worried about the City of Jonesboro and Craighead County governments being adversely affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposite is true.
Both are floating in cash, much of which there remains no intention to spend.
In addition to the millions in COVID cash from the federal government, Jonesboro has collected a record $30.5 million in sales tax revenues through the first nine months of the year. The county has raked in for itself and 10 municipalities 62 percent more this year than it did in 2012 and 35.7 percent more than it did in 2016.
Can you say cash cow?
With all this money on hand for local governments, Craighead County residents, especially those in Jonesboro, should see lots of improvements in the coming months and years.
Chris Wessel, editor of The Sun, can be reached at 935-5525, Ext. 250, or cwessel @jonesborosun.com.
