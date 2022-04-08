With the recent news of Brookland getting a Harps grocery store, I am deeply saddened to hear that no one has taken the initiative to invest in Bono. Yes, Bono did once have Kelly’s IGA – the small grocer that was ran by the late Ron Kelly. Since his passing, and the growth of Bono, no one has come to that area and brought forth another grocery store.
While I’m glad that someone has done this for the town of Brookland, they too need to analyze Bono. (Bono, Sedgwick, Egypt, Cash, Alicia, Fontaine)
Those living in Bono must drive 20 minutes or more to go to Walmart on Parker Road.
I grew up in Bono, in the days when we had Kelly’s IGA. If you needed a loaf of bread or your mom needed something to cook with, then you got on your bike and road down to Kelly’s and got it for her. Those days are long gone.
I understand that Bono has Dollar General, but they aren’t like a marketplace.
Say what you want about that 20-minute drive to Walmart, but it’s been six years since Ron Kelly passed, and I think it’s time someone picked up his torch and gave the city of Bono another grocery store.
Jason Rufkahr
Jonesboro
