Recently a retired educator wrote a letter supporting the library’s position on the current millage issue. She made an interesting comment that was hopeful but incorrect. She wrote:
“I certainly don’t agree with making pornographic material accessible to children if that occurred, but we obviously have people keeping an eye on that.”
While many may disagree with the term “pornographic,” some of the books and materials in the children’s section of the library are sexually explicit and include graphic images of nudity, genitalia, sexual acts and other information that many, many parents don’t want their young children, and even teenagers exposed to in a public library area supposedly devoted to minor children.
The group of parents who have protested the placement of this salacious material during monthly library meetings have been vilified as book burners, illiterates, book banners and other objectionable names. However, a local radio station (KLEK) has video documented every library meeting since this issue began, and no parent has asked for any of these books to be banned or, of course, burned. They simply asked for the questionable materials to be re-shelved in a parents’ area where those parents who want their children to have access to these materials could take responsibility for them. Other parents who don’t want their children exposed to these books would not have their children accidentally pull them off the shelves and get an unwanted sex education experience.
You’d think that this would have been a satisfactory compromise for this situation, but groups of library supporters and the library board have fought to keep even the most sexually explicit material easily accessible to every child in the children’s area. So, I’m sorry to this retired educator, but the people entrusted with “keeping an eye on that,” have let you and all the rest of us down.
