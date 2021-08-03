A piece of positive news: The recession that began in February 2020 ended two months later in April, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research committee in Cambridge, Mass.
The blue-ribbon panel observed, “The recession lasted two months, which makes it the shortest U.S. recession on record.” The NBER was founded in 1920.
The Arkansas policy angle? State general revenues tend to decline in recessions and expand in economic expansions. More than a year after the recession ended, the state of Arkansas ended FY 2021 with a record $945.7 million general revenue surplus.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the surplus allows the state to increase its rainy day fund and other reserves. He’s also announced his intention to call a special legislative session this fall to consider further state income tax rate reductions.
The idea is that a portion of the surplus should be returned to taxpayers. Under Hutchinson, the top rate is 5.9 percent. For decades, it stood at 7.0 percent, highest among six states that border Arkansas.
State legislators have not coalesced around a plan, though they recently agreed to hire Moody’s Analytics to assess the impact of federal COVID aid on the surplus.
It’s worth noting border state legislators acted in 2021 to reduce their state income tax rates. By contrast, many Arkansas legislators focused on cultural and social issues.
Tennessee completed its multi-year phase-out of the state income tax on dividends and interest Jan. 1. In sum, Tennessee no longer has an income tax.
Louisiana voters will decide this Fall whether to reduce the top rate from 6.0 to 4.25 percent Any change to Louisiana’s income tax deduction, written into the state’s constitution, requires voter approval.
Oklahoma legislators and the governor cut the Sooner State’s top rate from 5.0 to 4.75 percent. Arkansas and Oklahoma once shared a 7.0 percent top rate.
One motivation in Oklahoma: Texas, another state absent an income tax.
Finally, Missouri enacted its income tax cut in late June. The top rate will decline from 5.4 to 4.8 percent in 2028 if revenue triggers are achieved from online sales tax collections.
In sum, policymakers in four of six states that border Arkansas took action to reduce income tax rates this year. These were Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Missouri.
The fifth border state, Texas, has no income tax. That leaves Mississippi, with a lower top rate (5.0 percent) than Arkansas. Mississippi legislators debated a phase-out earlier this year before taking no action.
Where does that leave Arkansas and the 772,459 taxpayers, per state DFA records that pay the top income tax rate?
Border state policymakers have acted to remain competitive with Texas, and now, Tennessee. Arkansas legislators are waiting on Moody’s, which is to report by Sept. 30.
But Gov. Hutchinson has demonstrated how to reduce tax rates and fund services. It’s likely the executive will lead this fall.
