I want to ease the minds of our county residents that a vote to reduce the library funding from 2 mills to 1 mill will not force the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library to close the branches in Lake City, Brookland, Monette and Caraway. The CCJPL director has stated this in multiple interviews as did Terry Dancer in an October 8 letter to the editor.
A look at the branch expenditures for 2021 and January to August 2022 and estimated expenditures through the rest of 2022 shows the total costs for all four branches to include salaries, benefits, computer expenses, internet, books, periodicals, audio/video materials, maintenance, utilities, rent, and programming is around $330,000 annually. Some of these cities help to keep the costs to the library down as the cities do not charge rent on these city-owned buildings and cover the utility, maintenance, and repair costs.
