Frank Burgess was a man of many talents. He was a gifted scholar, talented athlete, and one of the most respected legal minds in the nation. His life took him in many directions, but his roots in Arkansas shaped his outlook.

He was born in 1935 in Eudora in Southeast Arkansas. He excelled with his studies. When he graduated high school in 1953, he enrolled at Arkansas Agricultural, Mechanical, and Normal College (which later became the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). He played for the basketball team and showed a lot of potential. In 1954, he enlisted in the air force and spent most of his tour in Europe. While there, he continued to play basketball for air force teams and was considered one of the best players in the service. He soon married and had twin daughters. Once he left the air force in 1958, he wanted to build a life for his family.