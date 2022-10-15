I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d wager that, despite being ordered to pay $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook survivors he defamed, Alex Jones will still be rich.

Jones is the owner of Infowars, the media empire that peddles in conspiracy theories. He used it as a platform to say the 2012 massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated by gun control supporters. The families said Jones’ claims fueled years of accusations and threats against them.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.