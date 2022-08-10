Is now the time for a competitive third party to emerge? Joel Searby thinks so.

Searby is working with the Forward Party, a newly formed centrist party created by the merger of three independent efforts: the center-right Renew America Movement, the center-left Forward Party led by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and the centrist Serve America Movement led by former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

