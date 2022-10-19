I pretty much know where I live and my guess is most voters know where they live. That’s what’s so confusing when it comes to who I want to represent me for Jonesboro City Council Ward 1. One candidate (Guy Pardew Jr.) listed his home address on his voter registration as one address yet listed another address on his campaign filing. Huh? That makes no sense, until you look at where those two addresses actually are. The one on his voter registration is outside Ward 1 and the other is inside Ward 1. Furthermore, he stated that he lived outside of Ward 1 during a recent debate on KLEK. Either you can represent the constituents in your district or you can’t. Knowing where you live shouldn’t be a shell game.
David Mosesso
Commented
