Recently during an aired debate of the candidates on KLEK radio station that are seeking to represent the Jonesboro citizens in Jonesboro Ward 1 on the Jonesboro City Council, we learned that one of the three candidates seeking the position vacated by retiring Councilmember Charles Frierson is not eligible to run for this position. Guy Anthony Pardew Jr. does not actually live in Ward 1 based on his voter registration. He lives in Ward 2. Therefore, he does not meet the requirements outlined in election law to run and hold this position.
There are two possibilities how this dilemma was created.
The first is that he was just unaware of what Ward he lives in when he filled to run. I would think that one would cross their T’s and dot their I’s if they were wanting to run for public office in a limited, geographic area before doing so, but I guess that’s just me.
The second is that he was completely aware he was not eligible to run for this vacant seat and hoped that no one would catch on to what was taking place. The sad part, if this is actually the case, is that the only remedy to this situation requires someone to go to the costly expense and timely process of opening a case in the Circuit Court of Craighead County and having this situation adjudicated.
As a resident of Ward 1, I want to strongly encourage Mr. Pardew publicly to do the right and honorable thing and withdraw from the race.
Regardless of when he became aware of the fact, he now knows his candidacy is not valid. The rule of law that we have heard shouted about for years from the progressives on the national stage applies to them as well on the local one. Withdraw, Mr. Pardew!
