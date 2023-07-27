While Arkansas schools are preparing for life under Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS Act, a group of citizens is trying to repeal it.
We’ll know Monday if they have a chance to succeed.
Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, or CAPES, is trying to collect 54,422 signatures by the end of July 31 to qualify their referendum for the ballot. A referendum allows voters to repeal a law passed by lawmakers.
If they qualify – and we’re a long way from that – the LEARNS Act would be held “in abeyance” until voters have a chance to speak in November 2024. In other words, it wouldn’t be the law yet.
The LEARNS Act, as you recall, is the 145-page education reform law passed this year that raised the minimum public school teacher salary in Arkansas to $50,000, gave private and homeschooling families access to state funds, made it a lot easier for school districts to fire underperforming teachers, and requires third grade students to read proficiently or face being retained for a year. It was signed into law a little more than two weeks after being introduced.
Hundreds of CAPES volunteers are fanning across the state trying to collect enough signatures by next Monday to get their referendum on the ballot. The group’s leader, Rose Bud rancher Steve Grappe, told me, “It’s going to be a nail biter to the end.”
Grappe said the group had thought it was well on its way to making its goal. Its first week, it collected about 2,500 signatures, and it doubled that weekly amount each of the next couple of weeks. If it had continued that trajectory, it would have been in good shape. But last week it only collected about 9,000, which was disappointing.
Grappe said the group responded by changing its strategy. During a Zoom call Monday night that attracted more than 100 volunteers on two hours’ notice, it created a new plan focused on deputizing as many canvassers as possible. At this point, it has more than 500 who have gone through 30-minute trainings. If someone seems enthusiastic when they sign the petition, they’re recruited to collect signatures themselves.
“We’ve got events planned all the way until Sunday night, so we’re going to push this right to the end. I think we’re going to make it,” he said.
We’ll see what happens Monday when they have to turn in their petitions. I was at a temporary secretary of state office a few years ago when one group was rushing boxes through the door at 4:59 p.m.
If CAPES does show up that day, secretary of state staff members will start verifying that the signatures came from registered Arkansas voters.
If 54,422 are valid, then the next stage of the process is litigation. The state of Arkansas no doubt would sue over the signature collection process or other aspects of CAPES’ effort. The question would go before the Arkansas Supreme Court.
What if CAPES submits that many signatures but some are invalid? Under the Constitution, if at least 75 percent qualify, then the group would have a 30-day “cure period” to collect more.
If CAPES clears those high hurdles – the signatures followed by the litigation – then we’ll have a campaign, and LEARNS will be in abeyance.
That change would create another level of uncertainty for schools, which have been making plans assuming LEARNS would be the law. All of a sudden, it would not be, at least not yet. What would happen to the minimum teacher salaries and the law’s other provisions?
Grappe said that problem would have to be addressed by lawmakers and the Department of Education. He said they shouldn’t have rushed through the law.
Lots of questions remain to be answered about LEARNS. We’re still in the middle of a court case over when it went into effect, and many of its details must be settled through the rulemaking process.
Those are questions for other columns. For now, we’ll have to see what happens by 4:59 p.m. Monday.
Whatever one thinks about LEARNS, it might be a nail-biter.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
