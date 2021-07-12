This is my response to the editorial carton entitled “How to avoid getting overheated this summer.”
How to keep cool this summer:
1.) When outside wear a cool red MAGA hat.
2.) Don't listen to bumbling Biden's hot air.
3.) Get the shot, lose the hot mask.
4.) Avoid arguments and stay out of hot water.
5.) Love God, attend church. (That's cool.)
6.) Avoid hot-tempered people.
7.) When called names such as deplorables, don't get hot under the collar.
8.) Don't let the lies you hear get under your skin. Be as “cool as a cucumber.”
9.) Watch Fox News and you will always hear the truth.
Reba Cooper
Jonesboro
