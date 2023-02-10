The last couple of weeks have definitely given us some interesting weather patterns and given me some food for thought.
Through a winter storm, followed by a rainstorm, we have watched the landscape change right in front of our eyes.
It always amazes me how quickly weather can transform our surroundings.
Early last week, we were making preparations for frozen precipitation, which we received in the form of sleet and freezing rain, quickly coating everything in a blanket of white.
A few days of discomfort and inconvenience were followed by warmer weather and soon a glance outside held little evidence of the week’s transformation, other than some melting salt left behind on sidewalks and entryways.
What was left behind was very saturated ground. Cue this week when warmer temperatures meant the precipitation fell as rain, with lots of it falling on Wednesday.
Once again, the landscape was quickly transformed, now from dry land to lakes and rivers.
Homes and businesses found themselves surrounded by water, and cars ended up in ditches as roadways became invisible due to the flash flooding.
And as quickly as it came in, the waters began to recede.
Through all of this, in the back of my mind, I was comparing these weather patterns to life and how quickly the landscape can change for us personally, as well.
Some things, like the weather, are out of our control – but how we react to them is within our control.
Whether it be an “ice storm” of the loss of a loved one or an unexpected illness or a “flood” of a change at work or a family crisis, our life’s landscape can change in an instant.
Sometimes those changes seem drastic for a short time, and then life seems to settle back to normal, much like a receding flood. As with weather patterns, though, there will be lingering effects.
We can’t control the weather, but we can prepare for it. I guess the same can be said about life.
We can be guaranteed, just as the weather will always change, so will our lives. That is one thing we can count on.
Gretchen Hunt can be contacted at ghunt@jonesborosun.com.
