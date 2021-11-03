I feel I must respond to Rev. Keith Gore’s column in Saturday’s Sun. There is an old trick people use when they can’t defend their point view; they simply change the subject of the debate.
That is exactly what Rev. Gore did in his column. Rev. Gore tried to redefine the “In His Image” movie, available online for free, into a film promoting conversion therapy. The film’s message is not about any type of therapy but instead shares the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The people interviewed in the film were fully devoted to the LGBTQ lifestyle, some even having surgeries to attempt to change their sex. But when the surgeries were over, and the cosmetic things were done, they still felt empty and unfulfilled inside. It was not until they were saved by belief in Jesus Christ that they found true hope and joy.
What is the loving thing to do? Direct people to the power of Jesus Christ or send children down a path of hormones that may lead to sterilization and surgeries that are irreversible?
So, the premise of Rev. Gore’s column is based off a false, redefined debate about a harmful and barbaric therapy that I do not condone.
Rev. Gore goes on to say I was preying on people by simply offering a DVD, without any coercion or pressure. He then calls me “spiteful,” “hateful,” “bigot” and “vicious.” The reverend seems to have bought into the belief that if you cannot debate someone with logic, then destroy that person’s character.
Since I am being slandered in this manner, it seems only right to inform the public on my beliefs and convictions. First, I want to say that I have fallen short of God’s perfect standard and am in need of salvation just like every person.
I believe God has given us standards and boundaries that are found in his Word. Just like a loving parent, God tells us to stay away from things that are harmful to us. God says, “don’t lie,” even if you have the desire to because God does not lie and it is ultimately harmful to us.
God says to the husband and wife, “Don’t commit adultery, even if you have the desire to.” Why? Because it is being unfaithful to your spouse and will tear apart your family, and God’s character is faithfulness. When God says “no” it’s because He loves us.
Also, we must understand the foundational truth that the desires we have are not our guiding light to what truth is or what is best for us. God’s Word says a desire rises up in us, and when it is fully conceived and we give into the desire, that is when sin is born.
But because God is a loving God, He does not leave us there. He sent his Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross for our sins. And when he draws us and convicts us of our shortcomings and we respond to Him and call out to Him and repent, He is faithful to forgive us of our sins and cleanse us of all unrighteousness.
The message in our culture is that if a person has a desire, then they should embrace it fully. We all have desires that rise up in us, but the desire in itself is not sin and the desire does not have to define us.
What do we tell a young person struggling to remain sexually pure or people struggling with the desires of adultery? Do we tell them they were born with these desires and therefore should act on these desires? No, we should direct them to God’s Word, show them the consequences of the action, pray for them and tell them that the power of Jesus Christ will help them overcome their temptation.
While Rev. Gore desires to redirect the debate in a different direction, we have to be aware of the specifics in the library he is trying to redirect us away from. For example:
The Gay BC’s tells five and 6-year-olds, “P is For Pansexual – You connect with a vibe. No matter the gender, it’s about what’s inside.” Should 6-year-olds be illustrated in pictures about sexual attraction?
Other books tell children their sex/gender can change from day to day or year to year or they “were born naked and the rest is drag.” Is this love?
Books that were for 10-year-old children [now moved to a different shelf in the children’s section] had pictures showing two males having anal sex and descriptions of how to do it. Another book from the comic section has a graphic picture of oral sex.
Let’s have a discussion about these specifics, which are actually where the concern is.
Mark Nichols is a member of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library.
