While President Biden is trying to win a court victory for his student debt forgiveness proposal, he should be focusing instead on the latest dreadful report by the National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP).

In what is called the nation’s report card, NAEP has released its latest findings on the performance of fourth- and eighth-graders in such critical subjects as math and reading. It makes for unpleasant reading.

