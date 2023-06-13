Child labor is on the rise again. As of June 1, 14 states have passed legislation that weakens child labor protections giving employers access to low-wage labor. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), “The recent increase in state legislation in the area of child labor is part of a long-term, industry-backed effort to rewrite federal child labor laws and other worker protections.”

Child labor is the employment of children who are too young work, or are employed at jobs unsuitable or unsafe for their age. Child labor laws are needed to protect children from the loss of education that follows from too early employment. Under educated workers contribute little to the national economy and more important to their own long-run employment and welfare.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.