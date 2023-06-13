Child labor is on the rise again. As of June 1, 14 states have passed legislation that weakens child labor protections giving employers access to low-wage labor. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), “The recent increase in state legislation in the area of child labor is part of a long-term, industry-backed effort to rewrite federal child labor laws and other worker protections.”
Child labor is the employment of children who are too young work, or are employed at jobs unsuitable or unsafe for their age. Child labor laws are needed to protect children from the loss of education that follows from too early employment. Under educated workers contribute little to the national economy and more important to their own long-run employment and welfare.
One factor contributing to child labor is family poverty, the need to support one’s family is crucial in a student’s decision to leave school and, where permitted, enter the labor force.
Unfortunately, the US has a history of using child labor. As early as 1808, the textile industry in New England was using children as young as eight or nine in the mills where they worked 12 to 13 hours per day, and newspapers in Baltimore advertised for children of this age to seek employment in certain industries.
Fortunately, even before the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of 1938, child labor, especially very young children had been in decline. In 1900, 18.2 percent of children ages 10 – 15 were in the labor force, by 1930 the percent of children fifteen and under in the labor force had dropped to 4.7 percent. With the passage of the FLSA employment of children under the age of 16 was prohibited in the manufacture of products shipped across state lines. Child labor protections were not iron clad, the agriculture industry was exempted from the FLSA as are some other nonagricultural jobs.
In addition to the FLSA, the states have their own child labor laws which vary considerably both as to occupations and standards for employment, but in general the state laws require a work permit for each young worker they hire, and that employment under the age of 18 is prohibited in certain hazardous occupations or occupations declared injurious by the appropriate legislative body. An employer must obey both state and federal laws that apply to his employees. If federal and state laws differ, the law that sets the higher standard is the one that must be followed.
In states like Iowa, Missouri and Ohio, newly passed or pending laws allow companies to hire children without work permits and allow children to work longer hours under more dangerous conditions in places like construction sites, meat packing plants, and automobile factories. An Arkansas law, called the Youth Hiring Act, eliminates a requirement that children under 16 obtain an employment certificate before getting hired, a document that proves the child’s age, describes the work they will undertake, but requires written consent from the child’s parent or guardian. The effective enforcement of child labor laws hinges on state agencies having the ability to require work permits for child labor. By eliminating these work permits, Arkansas is limiting the ability of state authorities to enforce child labor laws.
Iowa’s new law removes state prohibitions on hazardous child labor directly contradicting federal law. In Iowa, previously prohibited hazardous work including, brick manufacturing, operating circular saws, wrecking and demolition, roofing operations, and excavation, now open to children ages 16 and 17, all of which, as we mentioned, is in violation of the FLSA.
Research by the EPI reveals that these efforts at rolling back child labor laws are widely supported by multiple business and lobbying groups. One group that stands out is The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) and its lobbying arm which has pushed state legislatures on child labor laws in 2023. In addition, FGA has also lobbied the state legislatures in Arkansas and Iowa to limit access to SNAP (food stamps), block expansion of Medicaid eligibility, (and as we see in The LEARNS Act) defund public school education and expand school vouchers.
As some state’s work to weaken state-level child protections, it will be imperative that the federal government step up its efforts to protect children in the labor force. Two quick fixes the federal government should focus on are eliminating agriculture’s exemption from the FLSA, and eliminating and removing the legal options for employers to pay sub-minimum wages to under age workers. More important, the Biden administration is going to have to increase funding to the Department of Labor’s wage and hour division so that enforcement of the FLSA can be expanded as some states work to weaken child labor protections.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
