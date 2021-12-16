Declaring the intended audience of a sex education book as “pedophiles.” Demanding someone be arrested for placing that book in our library. Stomping out of a library board meeting yelling the equivalent of “F*** Joe Biden” because he ran out of time and the board wouldn’t grant him more than the five minutes allotted to everyone else. Telling the library director that he is glad the director is leaving after a campaign of harassment and slander because he didn’t get his way.
Unfortunately, the above tantrums are not from a replacement-level crank from the John Birch Society; they are from a pastor here in Jonesboro.
What is Christ-like in this behavior? Why is it somehow acceptable for a man of God to bear false witness against others, to not love thy neighbor?
If I was a member of his church, I would be ashamed with how pastor Mitch Doss has conducted himself.
Steven Summers
Jonesboro
