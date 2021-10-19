Craighead County Judge Marvin Day has shown a pattern of appointing people to the library board who openly and actively discriminate: first, with Mark Nichols, then Amanda Escue.
His last failed nomination, Whitney Hicks, would have served a small but vocal minority of Christian extremists who want to censor things at the library they simply don’t like.
During George W. Bush’s 2001 inaugural address, he asked Americans to “seek a common good beyond your comfort; to defend needed reforms against easy attacks; to serve your nation, beginning with your neighbor.”
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
