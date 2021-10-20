Phil Vischer, creator of the Bible story cartoon series "VeggieTales," has coined the term "crotch Christians." He uses it to refer to the tendency for Evangelical Christians to spend a disproportionate amount of time and energy focusing on a particular subset of issues.
I'm sure you can figure out which ones. Why this overreach of power, this encroaching on the liberties of others? It seems to me that the teaching of Christ, whom we Christians follow as our model, places more emphasis on acts of justice and mercy.
Christ's teachings should activate us to do things like welcome the stranger, feed the hungry, draw near to the marginalized and fight for the oppressed. What if we could pivot the energy spent actively fighting against and distracting our librarians from their work? What if more resources went to tutoring at-risk kids in the community? Or job readiness classes? Or arts programs?
The amount of energy behind attacking our library is truly impressive, and not in a good way. The organization and leadership are powerful. Let's see if we can pivot them to something that truly will improve the lives of children in Craighead County.
The way current events are playing out, the kingdom of God is not looking like a kingdom of love and hospitality, but of paranoia and fear. Let's see if we can practice our faith in a way that shows the Gospel to be what we say it is — Good News.
Sarah Ellzey
Jonesboro
