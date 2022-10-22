Why is Jonesboro even thinking about building a multi-million dollar sporting complex off Race St. and McClellan when most of the streets in the city are all cracked and patched up with asphalt, well patched up with asphalt that is falling in so bad they will jar your teeth when you run over them.
Just drive through any residential neighborhood and you'll see what I mean, heck drive down your street I'm sure it's bad. They were in need of resurfacing like 10 years ago but the city thinks they should waste a bunch of money on not needed entertainment instead of taking care of our crumbling infrastructure.
