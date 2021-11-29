In a time of excessive partisanship, actions taken this year by state legislators on a timely issue provide further evidence citizens can find more policy solutions in Little Rock than in Washington, D.C.
At first glance, the issue – civil justice reform – appears so contentious that any chance of bi-partisan cooperation seems remote.
Some in Congress spend more time in Washington attacking members of the opposition party than working with them to find solutions to this important issue.
By contrast, Republicans and Democrats in Little Rock tackled the issue in the following ways: restricting pregnant women’s solitary confinement, creating a law enforcement duty to intervene, and establishing a higher burden of proof in asset forfeiture cases.
Two measures passed the state Legislature without any ‘no votes.’
Public Act 422 states “an inmate or detainee in a correctional or detention facility shall not be placed in restrictive housing for 30 or more days” if she is “pregnant, has delivered a child within the previous 30 days” or is breastfeeding. It does not apply if the mother “has engaged in an act of violence while incarcerated or detained that either resulted in or was likely to result in serious physical injury or death to another person.”
The law was sponsored by State Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, and co-sponsored by representatives Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, and Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould.
PA 792 requires “training concerning a law enforcement officer’s duty to intervene” when the officer “observes the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer.”
The law was sponsored by State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, and Senator Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark. Rep. Monte Hodges, D-Blytheville, was a co-sponsor.
Another measure passed with only one ‘no’ vote.
In cases involving a non-arrested third party, PA 1023 requires prosecutors to “prove by clear and convincing evidence that the seized property should be forfeited.” It replaces the old burden of proof: “a preponderance of the evidence.”
Some argue the higher “beyond a reasonable doubt” burden should be applied in forfeiture cases.
The law was sponsored by State Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale. Co-sponsors included Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith.
House GOP Majority Leader Austin McCollum of Bentonville said this year’s criminal justice reform measures are rooted in the civil rights legacy of the late Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller (1912-1973), Arkansas’ first Republican governor since Reconstruction.
He said the measures were “about providing real solutions to real problems.”
McCollum believes the measures are “only the beginning in terms of real criminal justice reform in Arkansas.” He said “there’s a real spirit of bipartisanship on this issue.”
Honest policy disagreements exist between members of both major political parties. Partisanship has its role in American government but our democratic Republic is undermined when political blood-sport and winner-take-all mindsets replace the search for consensus.
Greg Kaza is a Little Rock economist.
