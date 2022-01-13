COVID-19 has already taken so much.
It has taken lives – In Arkansas, the statewide death toll is nearing 10,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. Locally, we have seen 267 deaths in Craighead County, 194 in Crittenden County, 179 in Independence County, 165 in Mississippi County, 139 in Greene County, 107 in Poinsett County, 77 in Clay County, 68 in Randolph County, 64 in Lawrence County and 49 in Jackson County.
It has taken time – Not only has time been taken from us in the form of quarantines that prevented us from working, attending school or participating in other activities, but this virus has also taken away family time because of the risks of spreading the virus to our loved ones.
It has taken freedom – While we are still the Land of the Free, facing the coronavirus pandemic has definitely put shackles on the American people. Rules and guidelines abound, and while it is necessary to implement policies to protect others and prevent the spread of the virus, it does not change the fact that these protocols have ranged from inconveniences to infringements for individuals and businesses, alike.
It has taken joy – It seems even the things we are able to do are often just a shell of what they used to be. Take something as simple as a basketball game – gone are the days of celebrating a victory or slapping hands with the opposing team without fear that more is being spread than good sportsmanship.
It has taken peace – It seems we live in a constant state of uncertainty thanks to the ever-changing status of COVID-19 in our community, state, country and world. I heard one of our staff members say this week that he has never said “I don’t know” more than he has in the past two years. I think that if we are honest, that is the most real answer we can give to most questions, even those that used be simple.
Perhaps the hardest thing to do is to be hopeful when the situation seems hopeless. Hope is the one thing we must cling to, though, to bring us to the other side of this ordeal.
We cannot allow it to take hope.
