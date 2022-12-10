Should voters be required to register as Republicans to vote in the elections that really decide many races — even though their taxes pay for those elections regardless?
That question arises because of a movement by some in the Republican Party of Arkansas to close their primaries. Arkansas has open primaries, where voters don’t have to register with a party to vote.
Currently, about 7% of the state’s voters are registered Republicans, according to the party’s Rules Committee chairman, Steve Lux, as reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The Rules Committee voted against the change, but then the larger State Committee took up the issue. Two-thirds of the State Committee, or 139 votes, were required for the change to be considered. According to the Democrat-Gazette, 121 voted yes.
It’s not like a major change almost happened on Saturday. Legislators and the governor still would have to change the law. Still, it was seriously considered, and there was talk that further study is needed.
Republicans now dominate Arkansas politics in an open primary system. Come January, they will occupy every statewide position, every congressional office, and 111 of the 135 state legislative seats.
As Lux told his fellow party members, why would they change something that’s working so well for them?
The answer is that some want to make sure Democrats, independents and other non-Republicans don’t vote in the primary for the wrong Republican candidate — in other words, generally the more moderate, less partisan one.
It’s not unreasonable for a private organization to want to set boundaries for participating in its activities.
But there are numerous problems with the proposal, starting with the fact that the Republican Party is not really a private organization.
Instead, it’s heavily subsidized, quasi-public one. The primaries are completely funded by all taxpayers, including the 93% of registered voters who have chosen not to label themselves as Republicans. They are administered at the county level by taxpayer-funded county clerk offices and at the state level by the taxpayer-funded secretary of state. The voting machines, the legal work, the security and cybersecurity measures — it’s all funded by all the taxpayers.
The other problem with the proposal is what it would do to the electoral process.
In an increasingly Republican state with many increasingly Republican counties, the spring primaries are where we actually elect many offices in competitive races, from the governor and members of Congress to important local offices like county judges and sheriffs.
By the time we get to November, almost all elections for partisan offices are merely a formality. In the most recent elections, Republicans all won about two-thirds of the vote in the statewide constitutional officer races — governor, lieutenant governor, etc. The closest congressional race was in the 2nd District, where Rep. French Hill won with 60% support. In state legislative races for 135 seats, there were only two contests where candidates were within four points of each other. Many of the rest were landslides in favor of Republicans, and many races weren’t even contested.
If the Republican primaries were closed, Arkansas voters would be forced to make choices they currently aren’t making. Some would probably decide they must officially identify with the Republican Party and therefore put up with whatever that entails – at a minimum, fundraising emails, I would think.
Others would stop voting in the Republican primary, leaving it to a much smaller remaining number of more partisan individuals. Those partisan voters would produce partisan nominees who ultimately would win in November because they would be Republicans. And if there’s anything we don’t need more of in politics, it’s partisanship.
I guess some might decide to vote in the Democratic primary, where no one’s talking about closing the door and instead they’re just hoping more voters will stop by.
There are problems with the current primary system, but “too many people voting” isn’t one of them. Instead, the opposite is more closely the case. Expect to see at least one citizen-led reform effort in the next election cycle, which I’ll cover later.
In the meantime, the party should not tell 93% of the state’s voters they must join their team or they can’t vote in primary elections — especially when those voters are paying for those elections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.