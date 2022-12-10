Should voters be required to register as Republicans to vote in the elections that really decide many races — even though their taxes pay for those elections regardless?

That question arises because of a movement by some in the Republican Party of Arkansas to close their primaries. Arkansas has open primaries, where voters don’t have to register with a party to vote.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.