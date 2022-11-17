I am presently unemployed (actually retired), but would be open for an offer to coach college football. However, our contract for employment would have to be for several million dollars per year and include a buy out clause for $15,000,000.00 for not coaching the team, as per Bryan Harsin’s contract with Auburn University.
This seems to be a fairly common practice in the coaching field, but who in the world, running a private business, would pay that kind of salary with that kind of buy out clause if the coach was being paid with private funds provided by the business owner or private business.
