The United States of America is about to become victim to another of Joe Biden’s maneuvers to destroy America! Why would Biden want to enslave and punish the people who helped put him in office? The answer is simple; Joe Biden answers to the World Health Organization (WHO), Xi Jingping, and the Communist Party of China; not to the American people, whom he was sworn oath to serve!
The rapidly unraveling truth is that Joe Biden has secretly cut a deal with the WHO, which means Communist China and Xi Jingping. If you like required masking, school and church closures, and travel restrictions during Covid, then you will love this transaction! It is scheduled to take effect in late May, 2023, and unless it is stopped, much of America’s sovereignty will be surrendered to the WHO, and Communist China!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.