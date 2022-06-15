90% of Americans believe we need common sense gun laws. This includes me.
Laws allowing gun makers to be sued if their gun is used to kill people. This does not make sense to me. It opens all manufacturers of all products to liability if their produce is used to kill someone.
The way to handle this: ban advertising of firearms, the same way America bans advertising cigarettes. When used as intended, cigarettes and firearms both kill people. AR-15’s are made for one purpose: kill human beings.
Universal background checks for all commercial sales. Makes sense to me. Puts an end to the loopholes available for gun shows and online sale of firearms.
Background checks for private sales. This does not make sense to me. However, a law requiring a document detailing the sale does make sense. Gun ownership needs to be recognized.
Raise the age to purchase semi-automatic firearms from 18 to 21. Makes sense to me. 18, 19 and 20 year olds in the military have significant training and constant supervision when handling these weapons. Civilians don’t.
Law requiring owners to securely store firearms and ammunition in separate places. This does not make sense to me. A law to have firearms and ammunition securely locked away in one location makes sense. 100 children die yearly from accidental discharge of firearms.
Laws allowing concealed carry of handguns without a permit and without training. This is the opposite of common sense gun laws.
10 percent of Americans don’t support common sense gun laws. Cotton, Crawford and Boozman fall in this group. This group believes dead children is the price we pay to avoid common sense gun laws.
Ted Cruz recently said “What stops bad guys with guns, is good guys with guns.” The fallacy of this statement was clearly evident in Uvalde, Texas, when 19 good guys with guns failed to stop one bad guy with a gun before he killed 19 children and 2 teachers.
I believe common sense gun laws will save lives. Maybe the life of your child or spouse. Maybe your own.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.