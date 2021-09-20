Last Saturday on my way into town I noticed a bag of trash had been spread on Woodsprings Road near the I-555 overpass. Traffic or wildlife had scattered it beyond the bag along the roadway.
When I returned a few hours later a group had pulled onto the shoulder to clean up. I slowed down to thank them and discovered it was Charles Harris and his family. I'm not surprised to find him performing impromptu community service.
Over the years I've known him, he has never failed to impress me with his insights and spontaneous willingness to serve. Now I'm glad I can turn the spotlight to this shining example of the Jonesboro community. Kudos and thanks again to Charles and his family.
Michele Abernathy
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.