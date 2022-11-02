I don’t know who Stephen Moore is, nor do I know what a ‘senior fellow’ is.
But what I do know is, there may have been a grain of truth in what he said, but there are also numbers he ‘forgot’ to mention. For example, President Biden signed a bill that actually reduces the deficit by 102 billion dollars. Even though the Republicans fought it tooth and nail. He also forgot to mention that the previous administration, increased the deficit by 4.2 trillion dollars, in one year alone, with a total increase of 8.2 trillion.
I’m restricted by a 250 word limitation, because I’m not a ‘senior fellow’ and/or don’t have a book, but I do have sense enough to know that the actions of the previous administration are the very reason we are headed for a depression. I am also smart enough to know that, no matter what, there will be those who say that because of some unexplained reason, that it’s this administration’s fault…
But if he, or anybody else, want’s to compare numbers, do it fairly. Unless of course, that doesn’t tell the tale you want told. Remember, figures do not lie, but liars can figure.
