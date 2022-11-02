I don’t know who Stephen Moore is, nor do I know what a ‘senior fellow’ is.

But what I do know is, there may have been a grain of truth in what he said, but there are also numbers he ‘forgot’ to mention. For example, President Biden signed a bill that actually reduces the deficit by 102 billion dollars. Even though the Republicans fought it tooth and nail. He also forgot to mention that the previous administration, increased the deficit by 4.2 trillion dollars, in one year alone, with a total increase of 8.2 trillion.