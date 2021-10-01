Thanks to all the mayors, council members, city staff and the residents who served on the committee(s) that ensured that the "Jonesboro Sports Shooting Complex" opened to the public on schedule.
Congratulations to the Jonesboro Police Department, which has the lead for the project, which hosted its first event, for charity, on Sept. 16.
This facility still has a ways to go before drawing a royal flush, but Chief Rick Elliott has briefed that the shooting community nationwide anticipates great success. That will add "cred" for the home range of the "Westside Red," the Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program Senior Division champion for two years running.
There's likely greater successes on the horizon. Here's to supporting all local teams achieving similar successes, representing "home, on the range."
One suggestion to accelerate positive public relations for the venue is for the city to coordinate with the local U.S. Army Reserve Center and, more so, the local Arkansas Army National Guard representatives (there's at least one Guard veteran serving on the city council, or the local ARNG recruiter) and invite the Arkansas National Guard team to the facility. These soldiers recently won the Overall State Team Trophy at a recent competition.
Again, thanks, and congratulations to Arkansas' "Bill of Rights City" for fortifying the beliefs we hold dear, and now represent in fact, to Arkansas, to America.
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
