The deadline for most taxpayers to file their taxes this year is April 18, and most will be on time. The deadline for Congress to pass a budget resolution is April 15, but Congress will be late – or won’t even try – for the 20th year in a row.

A budget resolution is an agreement between the House and Senate on a budget plan for the next year and the following four. It’s an important part of the process, and it’s required by law. But neither the House nor the Senate have even proposed one this year. They haven’t been on time for 20 years, and they haven’t passed a real resolution in eight, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.