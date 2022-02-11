Debating religion or politics has its place, but if we haven’t learned anything over the past couple of years we learned there is little or no compromise to be had. One thing I also learned many years ago is if someone truly believes the world is flat, nothing will persuade them otherwise.
The same is true with musical instruments in church and heaven.
The most recent response to my last letter did far more to make my case than to make the case for the other side. Some Christians who have banned musical instruments from their church building want you to believe they have not rejected or redacted any of the Bible.
Consider the evidence. God told us in two scriptures musical instruments came from God; God told us in multiple scriptures to praise him with harps, trumpets, and other musical instruments; God wrote over 400 scriptures about musical instruments; and perhaps the most compelling scripture about God and musical instruments is where God told us the second coming of Jesus will be proclaimed through the blast of the trumpet.
These are God’s words, not man’s words. I accept God’s word. If God tells me musical instruments are from God and a man tells me musical instruments are not from God, I choose to believe the word of God and not the word of a man.
You can’t have it both ways. You can’t on one hand say you accept all of God’s word and at the same time say you believe musical instruments are banned from worship and there are no musical instruments in heaven.
Believe the words of God or believe the words of a man? Your choice. If you believe in the words of man rather than the words of God, I will give you the last word and leave it at that. Maybe tell us how you accept and embrace and preach the goodness and truth of Psalms 150. Or maybe tell us how God got it wrong when he wrote Psalms 150.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
