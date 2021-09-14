The Republican led Texas legislature recently created a new cottage industry for aspiring entrepreneurs. You need little to start your business. Some binoculars and some listening devices are about all you need. You can earn thousands each year, $10,000 at a time.
The business plan calls for you to spy on your mother, your daughter, your sister, your cousins, your niece, your friends at church, your students and strangers. Your plan is to try and find a woman who has an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
In addition to spying on these women, you also want to spy on men who help these teenagers and women get an abortion. They are just a culpable as the women if they assist in any way.
Some husbands have already devised a plan to get their wife pregnant in hopes of their wife getting an abortion after six weeks. They could earn $20,000 for suing their wife and turning in the person who drives their wife to the facility.
To make the bill even stronger, Texas legislators are also looking at eliminating laws for peeping toms. They don’t want anything to hinder bounty hunters from getting their bounty, vigilantes from stalking their prey.
Another aspect these Republican lawmakers are thinking about is going after the men involved in the pregnancy. If this law is passed, anyone who impregnates a teenager and the result of the pregnancy is an abortion after six weeks will undergo an unwanted medical procedure so this will never happen again.
The hypocrisy of the legislators themselves knows no bounds. If someone rapes and impregnates a legislator’s 14-year-old daughter or granddaughter, you can rest assured they will make sure their daughter or granddaughter gets an abortion even if it takes longer than six weeks.
So if you are rich, no worry. You can go where it is legal. If you are poor, you must carry an unwanted pregnancy to term or take matters into your own hands or seek out an illegal abortion. Sadly, this may create another cottage industry in the state of Texas.
Contrary to what millions believe, if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, abortion will still be legal in the United States. Legal abortion will never end in these United States. But it could end for poor women in some states.
Millions of people think the sins of others are greater than their own sins. But they would be wrong.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
