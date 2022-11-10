The 2022 election is almost over – except for the final vote-counting along with the election denying, suing and sore loser-ing.

Now we can start thinking about the 2024 ballot with the fresh knowledge that Sen. Tom Cotton probably won’t be on it. He won’t be the last.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.