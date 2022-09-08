Sen. Tom Cotton has made it clear in the past that he does not like ranked choice voting. Last week he tweeted that the system is a “scam to rig elections.”

What set him off was a victory in an Alaska special election by Mary Peltola, the first Indigenous Alaskan to be elected to Congress and a Democrat. Instead of congratulating her, Cotton said she “won” – he put it in quotation marks – because of a “convoluted process and ballot exhaustion.”

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.