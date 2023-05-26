Memorial Day provides an opportunity for every American to honor the memory of those who have died in service of their country.
We must also remember those who died after returning home, whether struggling with addiction, mental health, or committing suicide. Countless veterans struggle in silence without receiving any help. While remembering those who have served, it’s important to continue advocating for more support for those veterans who made it home.
Arkansas has over 210,000 veterans, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. National statistics have shown that one in four veterans struggle with drug addiction and mental illness. Close to 4 million veterans had a substance use disorder or a mental illness in 2019.
“There are many reasons why veterans develop addiction or mental health issues. Untreated trauma, for example, directly impacts all areas of life,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer, but there are many related factors. Many veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life and may face financial hardships and difficulty finding employment. Veterans are also at a higher risk of experiencing mental, physical, and emotional health concerns.
In addition, there can be barriers to accessing treatment and support or the benefits needed to help. Cost becomes a significant obstacle, along with inadequate funding and limited access to rural treatment locations.
Fortunately, there are solutions that family and friends can begin to explore:
Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.
Local veterans’ services are offered through the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs operates two state Veterans Homes.
SAMHSA provides an extensive treatment facility locator and information for programs specific to veterans.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers a VA Facility locator and numerous resources for homeless veterans.
Families may want to consider combining VA benefits with other forms of insurance, such as private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid, to reduce costs.
Substance use treatment facilities are becoming increasingly better at treating veterans, especially those with co-occurring disorders.
Family members can also make a huge difference by supporting their loved ones. Speak to them openly and honestly about their substance use. Help them find treatment, be patient and show compassion, and remember these problems are treatable.
Unfortunately, substance use and mental health disorders in the veteran populations have been linked to homelessness and suicide. Communities can also take steps to address substance use by working to reduce the amount of opioids and benzodiazepines prescribed to veterans. In addition, research alternative treatments.
Memorial Day is a day to reflect and remember those who died serving their country. We must also never lose sight and forget those who are suffering in silence. Community support is critical to helping those veterans in need.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.
