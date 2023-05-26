Memorial Day provides an opportunity for every American to honor the memory of those who have died in service of their country.

We must also remember those who died after returning home, whether struggling with addiction, mental health, or committing suicide. Countless veterans struggle in silence without receiving any help. While remembering those who have served, it’s important to continue advocating for more support for those veterans who made it home.

Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use.