When this past week started, Gov. Asa Hutchinson was looking for the numbers 51 and 67. But the more noteworthy numbers this week were 500 and 30,756.
The first two numbers were roughly the percentages needed in the House and Senate to allow school districts to require vaccine-ineligible students under age 12 to wear masks. Lawmakers earlier this year banned schools from having mask mandates. The 51 – technically, 50 percent plus one – would pass the amendment. The 67 percent is the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill on an emergency clause. Otherwise, schools must wait 90 days before enacting a mandate.
Alas, this column is submitted on Thursday, and I don’t know the future. As of this writing, passing the amendment seemed unlikely, and passing it with an emergency clause seemed impossible.
One news that affected the debate was a letter written Tuesday to legislators by Dr. Glen Fenter, superintendent of the 4,000-student Marion School District, which offers a possible preview of the upcoming school year across Arkansas. Marion starts school in late July, and already 500 students and staff are quarantined. Fenter asked legislators to let him require masks and then testified to that effect Wednesday.
Whether or not Fenter’s efforts made a difference, it seems hard to imagine school districts will be able to replicate last school year’s successes.
Last school year, the majority of Arkansas students attended classes in person, while others were educated remotely. Schools required masks and sent infected students and staff home along with their close contacts. There were relatively few mass closings. Test scores were down as expected, but at least kids were in school.
But that was before the emergence of the virus’ delta variant, which hits younger people harder than previous variants. Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said Tuesday that nearly 19 percent of the state’s active cases involved people under 18. Cases among that age group increased 517 percent between April and July. Citing the Health Department, it was reported that the number of Arkansans hospitalized in that age group had increased from 21 in April to 77 in July.
Young people remain far less likely than older people to die from COVID-19. The Arkansas Department of Health’s website says no Arkansans under 18 have died of the disease.
Which needs to be updated. Jordyn Franklin, an 11-year-old girl from West Memphis, ineligible for the vaccine because of her age, died Monday from COVID-19.
The other concern is that there are others in school buildings besides students. Also, if students contract the disease at school, they can take it home to vulnerable older family members.
The response to that by some legislators would be: Those older individuals can take steps to protect themselves, including getting vaccinated. And a lot more Arkansans are making the choice. On Tuesday, the governor announced the number of shots administered in Arkansas had grown by 30,756 from the previous day.
That means more than one out of 100 Arkansans had rolled up their sleeves. The Health Department did not break down the age distribution, but I’m guessing it’s a lot of young people whose concerned parents are getting ready to send them to school. Romero said 32.2 percent of Arkansans between ages 12 and 18 have received one dose, and 18.4 percent are fully immunized.
According to the Health Department, 57 percent of those 30,756 shots were given to people receiving their first dose. One challenge for Hutchinson and others is making sure they get their second. Arkansas has lagged behind the rest of the country in first doses and is even farther behind on the second. While 58 percent of the total U.S. population is vaccinated and 49.8 percent partially so, in Arkansas the percentages are 48 and 37.
One way to get more people vaccinated is to require them do it as a condition for keeping their jobs, which Tyson Foods is doing. The company announced Tuesday that it will require its 120,000 workers to be fully vaccinated. Less than half its workforce has been vaccinated. CEO Donnie King said the company had spent $700 million responding to the disease.
Other companies are also requiring their employees to be vaccinated, which they can do unless lawmakers pass a law saying they can’t. That hasn’t happened in Arkansas, so far.
