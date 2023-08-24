Craighead County has taken a significant turn in its approach to transparency, and the impact is clear as day. The recent release of the Access Arkansas: County and City Web Transparency Report (4th ed., 2023) published by the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE) has put the spotlight on the impressive strides made by the Craighead County government. In this latest edition of the Access Arkansas report, Craighead County alongside Benton and Washington counties has emerged top-ranking in web transparency. Among cities, Conway, Fayetteville and Springdale were the top performers.
This year, ACRE also initiated the inaugural Sunshine Awards, a commendable effort that acknowledges the accomplishments of local governments in their endeavor to enhance web transparency. Notably, this year’s honorees include Craighead, Benton, and Washington Counties. In addition, the cities of Conway, Fayetteville and Springdale were also honored for their outstanding efforts. These entities stood out as exemplars of web transparency among counties and cities throughout Arkansas. But let’s rewind a bit to 2020. Back then, things weren’t looking so great for Craighead County’s reputation. Former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday got into some serious trouble for suspicious and fraudulent activities detected within the Craighead County Clerk’s office bank account. An audit revealed a substantial sum of over $1.5 million missing, traced to Holliday’s personal bank accounts.
By September 2022, the case had concluded: Holliday confessed to diverting the funds to his own business ventures, including restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro. Unfortunately, his intent to repay was thwarted by pandemic-related financial challenges, leading to business closures. Holliday was subsequently sentenced and received a 57-month ticket to federal prison for swiping all that county cash.
Now, way before Holliday’s indictment, ACRE had been conducting its research assessing the web transparency landscape of counties – their fiscal responsibility, administrative processes, and political openness. ACRE commenced the transparency research journey in 2018, inaugurating the Access Arkansas Web Transparency Reports. This initiative was a game-changer, considering the abysmal state of web transparency of local entities in prior years. A “2013 Transparency Report Card: Bringing State & Local Governments to Light,” published by the Sunshine Review had graded Arkansas county governments with an unfortunate “F” grade, while cities fared marginally better with a “C.” School districts were no exception, earning a “C-” grade.
In the 2018 inaugural edition of the Access Arkansas report, Craighead County received a score of just 0.257 out of 1 on ACRE’s transparency index, indicating that Craighead County was sharing less than a quarter of the necessary information concerning county finances, governmental actions, and decision-makers. It’s no surprise that Holliday managed to carry out his actions without raising suspicion. Inadequate transparency creates an environment conducive to dubious activities.
The 2023 edition of the report, however, paints a different picture. Craighead County achieved an impressive transparency index score of 0.95 out of 1, indicating publication of over 95 percent of essential information.
Craighead County’s transformation is noteworthy. The challenge of achieving effective online transparency remains pervasive in many Arkansas localities. As of December 2022, a significant number of counties maintain limited online transparency. On average, counties publish only about 37 percent of essential information tracked by ACRE’s transparency index.
While excuses often revolve around cost and resource constraints, ACRE’s report reveals that effective online transparency can be achieved through cost-effective means. Contrary to common claims, online transparency is not always expensive – there are tools like WordPress that help make professional websites without spending a ton on web development. Also, social media platforms like Facebook are great for sharing updates and information with residents.
When I asked Craighead County what it did differently to improve web transparency, County Administrator Lisa Lawrence said,
“Transparency in government is very important to us. ACRE’s transparency project has been a game-changer! The assessment of our page has caused us to evaluate our website and review the suggestions that are given by ACRE and try to implement them into our site. We look forward to the transparency report and try to improve in our ranking each time. We also review the top-ranked sites and learn from their rankings and recommendations. The main thing added to our website since the last assessment is the transparency page. We wanted one page that individuals could visit and get an overview of important information very easily and more efficiently. The cost was minimal. The website was already built, and we allowed each department within Craighead County to manage its own department page.”
Craighead County’s success story highlights how web transparency can tackle corruption and improve accountability in governance. Just adding a dedicated transparency page to their website made a big difference in their transparency performance and government accountability. Leveraging online tools, data visualization, and active engagement with the public can simplify complex public information and make it more accessible. For example, interactive dashboards can show budget breakdowns or real-time public service updates.
Transparency should be a top priority for local leaders in conducting public business. Through web transparency, local entities have the capacity to engender trust and serve their communities with unwavering integrity.
Dr. Joyce O. Ajayi is a policy analyst at the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
