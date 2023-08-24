Craighead County has taken a significant turn in its approach to transparency, and the impact is clear as day. The recent release of the Access Arkansas: County and City Web Transparency Report (4th ed., 2023) published by the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics (ACRE) has put the spotlight on the impressive strides made by the Craighead County government. In this latest edition of the Access Arkansas report, Craighead County alongside Benton and Washington counties has emerged top-ranking in web transparency. Among cities, Conway, Fayetteville and Springdale were the top performers.

This year, ACRE also initiated the inaugural Sunshine Awards, a commendable effort that acknowledges the accomplishments of local governments in their endeavor to enhance web transparency. Notably, this year’s honorees include Craighead, Benton, and Washington Counties. In addition, the cities of Conway, Fayetteville and Springdale were also honored for their outstanding efforts. These entities stood out as exemplars of web transparency among counties and cities throughout Arkansas. But let’s rewind a bit to 2020. Back then, things weren’t looking so great for Craighead County’s reputation. Former Craighead County Clerk Jacob Kade Holliday got into some serious trouble for suspicious and fraudulent activities detected within the Craighead County Clerk’s office bank account. An audit revealed a substantial sum of over $1.5 million missing, traced to Holliday’s personal bank accounts.

Dr. Joyce O. Ajayi is a policy analyst at the Arkansas Center for Research in Economics at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and coauthor of Access Arkansas: County Web Transparency, a report on the accessibility of fiscal, administrative, and political information in Arkansas local governments. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the University of Central Arkansas.