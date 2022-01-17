I shared a quote from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on my social media platforms last week from his book “Stride Toward Freedom” (1957): “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
I thought that quote fit well with this year’s national theme for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance, which is “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
But what is the Beloved Community? Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of the slain Civil Rights leader and CEO of The King Center, explains that it is where injustice ceases and love prevails.
“It captures what I deeply believe we must comprehend and do to avoid what my father described as our “violent co-annihilation” and to create what both he and my mother, King Center Founder Mrs. Coretta Scott King, sought for the future of humanity, which is the Beloved Community,” Bernice King writes. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we increase our understanding of the Beloved Community and heighten our individual and collective efforts to make it a reality. Many consider the Beloved Community to be unachievable because of the misnomer that it is a Utopia. However, the Beloved Community is not a perfect place. It is a place where imperfections don’t spiral downward to become injustices, gross inhumanity, genocide and the perpetual devastation of what my father called the Triple Evils of Racism, Extreme Materialism, and Militarism.”
No, there’s no such thing as a perfect community, because no one is perfect. MLK wasn’t perfect. But we don’t have to be perfect to stand up to, or speak out against, the inhumanity or injustices that happen around the world, and even in our own communities from time to time.
There’s an ongoing debate as to who originated the well-known quote: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” It’s true, no matter who first came up with it. As is this similar MLK quote: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
By the time MLK warned of the evils mentioned here, a year before his 1968 assassination in Memphis, he was being portrayed as anti-patriotic by his haters for his stance on ending the war in Vietnam. Although President Lyndon Johnson escalated the war, there were nine U.S. fatalities in Vietnam between 1956 and 1961 when President Dwight Eisenhower left office. And at least some of what he told the country in his farewell address was not unlike MLK’s message later.
Although Eisenhower said the conjunction of an immense establishment and large arms industry was necessary, and something new since World War II, and even the Korean War, it was also dangerous.
“The total influence – economic, political, even spiritual – is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society,” Eisenhower said. “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.”
Also in his farewell address Eisenhower said: “Down the long lane of the history yet to be written America knows that this world of ours, ever growing smaller, must avoid becoming a community of dreadful fear and hate, and be instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect. Such a confederation must be one of equals. The weakest must come to the conference table with the same confidence as do we, protected as we are by our moral, economic, and military strength. That table, though scarred by many past frustrations, cannot be abandoned for the certain agony of the battlefield.”
The warnings are as relevant today as they were in the ’60s. So is the dream MLK shared of equality, peace and justice. And those are things that have to start with each of us, individually.
