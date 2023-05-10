Probably one of the most misquoted lines by William Shakespeare is: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”
The line, from the play “Henry IV, Part 2” is actually written: “Uneasy is the head that wears a crown.”
But with King Charles III’s coronation, “heavy” may be the better word because St. Edward’s Crown, used in the ceremony, weighs about 5 pounds and it is a foot tall. The “uneasy” part for the King is true, too, because the crown’s 22-carat gold frame and 444 jewels – including rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet and topaz – is valued at $57 million according to the International Gem Society.
The current St. Edward’s Crown dates back to 1661. It is a replica of the crown worn by Edward the Confessor, who reigned from 1042-1066.
What happened to his crown? It was snatched up. The jewels were sold off, and the gold was melted down when the House of Commons abolished the monarchy in 1649 during the English Civil Wars.
In 1671 the crown also had to be repaired after Thomas Blood, a parliamentarian, bent it up while trying to steal it from the Tower of London. He didn’t get into trouble over it apparently. He was pardoned, and given some land in Ireland.
According to a Tower of London fact sheet, George VI was convinced that the Archbishop of Canterbury would not be able to distinguish between the front and the back of the St. Edward’s Crown, so he had a piece of red cotton tied to the front of it before his coronation ceremony in 1937 to indicate which side was which. The cotton was removed before the event, however, so the King’s crown was placed on his head backwards.
The Imperial State Crown doesn’t weigh as much as the St. Edward’s Crown, but it’s still a burden. This crown also was recreated after the crown jewels had been seized and the monarchy was restored. It’s the crown the King or Queen typically wear after the St. Edward’s Crown is used at the coronation ceremony.
Also according to the Tower of London, during George III’s coronation in 1761 a big diamond fell out of the Imperial State Crown, and in 1845 at the State Opening of Parliament, the Duke of Argyll was carrying the Imperial State Crown before Queen Victoria when he let it fall off its cushion and was damaged. The Queen described it as “all crushed, and squashed, looking like a pudding that had sat down.”
Today the Imperial State Crown weighs about 3 pounds and has 2,901 stones. It also is a foot tall.
After 2016, Queen Elizabeth II would have the crown placed beside her on a velvet pillow during ceremonies rather than wear it.
“You can’t look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up, because if you did, your neck would break, it would fall off,” she said of the Imperial State Crown. “So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things.”
When not being used, these crowns and other crown jewels are on display at the Tower of London.
The closest I’ve ever been to royalty is when I saw Queen in concert in Memphis in 1980, and they paid tribute to the King during that tour by opening with Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock.”
But, Freddie Mercury’s crown, based on the St. Edward’s Crown, is going to be up for auction in London this September with many other items that belonged to the Queen frontman. The jewels in Mercury’s crown, worn during Queen’s last concert together at Knebworth Park, Stevenage, England in 1986, are rhinestones. Surely it doesn’t weigh 5 pounds, but it is expected to fetch 60,000 to 80,000 pounds at auction, or the equivalent of $75,000-$100,000.
Mercury died in 1991. The crown is one of about 1,500 items of his to be sold. His collection of costumes, art, personal items, and handwritten lyrics were left to his close friend Mary Austin. A portion of the proceeds from the three-day auction will go to charity. Bids will be taken by telephone, online, in the room, and in advance of the auction. For more information visit www.sothebys.com.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
