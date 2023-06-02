In response to Keith Inman’s article appearing in The Sun on 5-18-23 entitled “Plans for Trails are Questioned,” the long time proposed Culberhouse Trail should clearly take top priority.

As noted by Parks Director Danny Kapales, connecting a vibrant downtown Jonesboro to the much-enhanced Craighead Forest Park is “huge”; “a big piece for Jonesboro.” Being able to safely bike, walk, stroll or jog between these two key city locations is long overdue.