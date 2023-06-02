In response to Keith Inman’s article appearing in The Sun on 5-18-23 entitled “Plans for Trails are Questioned,” the long time proposed Culberhouse Trail should clearly take top priority.
As noted by Parks Director Danny Kapales, connecting a vibrant downtown Jonesboro to the much-enhanced Craighead Forest Park is “huge”; “a big piece for Jonesboro.” Being able to safely bike, walk, stroll or jog between these two key city locations is long overdue.
As we have seen in Northwest Arkansas with the Razorback Trail, advantages include not only individual physical and mental well-being but also economic benefits. This type of infrastructure attracts well-educated productive people to our city and helps retain them.
The trail would also serve our youth and many of us who are long time residents. As council member McClain pointed out, filling the new position for the trail coordinator should be a top city priority.
All possible grant applications and funding/contributions from local and state businesses, industries and other entities, including individuals and foundations should be sought out to make this important connection a reality. “It is time to light this candle!”
